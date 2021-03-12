4 civilians injured by SAC troops’ shells

SAC troops based at Kamaing Tactical Command hill fired several rounds of artillery shells and machine guns at surrounding areaat around 6 am on March 12. Some shells fell on residential homes injuring 4 villagers.

Zawng Naw (aged 4), Brang Ja @ Han Min Htet (12), Ja Taung @ Lin Lin (aged 14) and Bawk San (aged 22) were hit by shrepnel shells.

Pieces of shrapnel hit Zawng Naw in upper thigh, Brang Ja on head, Ja Taung on neck and Bawk San on eyes.

SAC troops randomly fire several artillery rounds and machine guns at surrounding area after KIA troops launched an attack on one of its frontline base earlier Friday morning.