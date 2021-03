KIA’s 44th Battalion troops launched an attack on SAC’s 12th LIR frontline base at Nam Sheng Bum in Kamaing township on March 12 at 5:10 am. The two sides fought for about 2 hours.

Nam Sheng Bum-based SAC troops and Maran Kahtawng-based troops fled their posts.

At about 7:40 am, 2 helicopter gunships pounded Nam Sheng Bum.

Local sources said 8 military trucks from SAC’s Mogaung-based 3rd Military Operations Command (MOC-3) headed towards 8-mile road for reinforcement during the battle.