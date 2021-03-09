Battles continue to rage between KIA and SAC troops

A battle took place between KIA’s 36th Battalion troops and SAC’s 287th LIB troops at Balawng Dingsa hill located between Hpa Hpik village and Namtau village in Monkoe township on March 9 at around 9 am. KIA sources said about 100 soldiers from 287th LIB approached a KIA base early Tuesday morning.

Similarly on March 8, KIA’s 8th Battalion troops engaged in a battle against SAC’s 99th LID troops at a location between Namhpalun village and Hka Hkrip village in Nampaka township.

Since early February, there have been an increase in fighting between KIA troops and SAC troops in northern Shan State.