SAC’s 99th LID troops burn corn fields

State Administration Council (SAC)’s 99th Light Infantry Division troops burn at least 5 acres of corn fields located between Dima village and Nam-um village in Nampaka township this week.

The burnt corn fields belong to local Palaung farmers and damage is estimated to be worth about 70 lakhs of kyats. A local source said the soldiers not only burnt the corn fields but shoot randomly at farmers.

Earlier this week, 99th LID troops were ambushed by KIA’s 9th Battalion troops between Dima and Nam-um villages.