KIA’s 8th Battalion troops battle SAC’s 99th LID troops

A battle took place between KIA’s 8th Battalion troops and SAC troops under 99th Light Infantry Division (LID) at a location between Namhpalun village and Hka Hkrip village in Nampaka township on March 8 at 9:15 am.

About 20 SAC troops approached a KIA’s frontline post early Monday morning and encountered a section of KIA troops from 8th Battalion. According to a KIA frontline source, 2 SAC soldiers died and at least 2 others were injured in the battle.

KIA sources said there have been an increase in movements of SAC’s 99th LID troops this week and more battles will happen soon.