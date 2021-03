Arunachal Pradesh-based All Tai-Khamti Singpho Students’ Union (ATKSSU) released a statement today calling for State Administration Council (SAC) to shun violence against its own people.

ATKSSU, an oldest students’ union which comprises of Tai Khamtis and Singphos students in all over Arunachal Pradesh, condemns the inexcusable use of lethal weapons on the unarmed innocent civilian protesters.