60 Man Dau villagers from 16 household have fled their homes as battles rage between KIA’s 36th Battalion troops and State Administration Council’s 287th LIB troops since March 4.

Local sources said about 60 Man Dau villagers have arrived to Lawng Kawng village and taking refuge at village’s church compound.

SAC troops have taken 3 Man Dau villagers as porters on March 4 and released them the next day.