3 Man Dau villages taken as porters as battle rages between KIA and SAC troops

KIA’s 36th Battalion troops under 6th Brigade fought against State Administration Council (SAC)’s 287th Light Infntry Battalion troops near Man Dau village in Muse township on March 4 at 7 am. The battle lasted for 5 hours.

KIA sources said SAC troops enter KIA’s 36th Battalion territory from Nam Hkawng Hku and the two sides encountered near Man Dau village.

Three Man Dau villagers – Lamai Tu Jai (40), Lamai Zau Tu Awng (35), Hkamhpan Hka (20) – have been taken as porters by SAC troops and their families are in distress as none of them have been released so far.