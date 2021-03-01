Kachin ministers and youths arrested and detained

At least 3 baptist ministers and 8 Kachin youths have been arrested by a joint force of Burmese soldiers and police on March 1 at around noon.

Burmese soldiers and police forcibly entered northern Shan State Kachin Baptist Association compound by breaking sliding gate to arrest the ministers and youths. The reason why soldiers and police broke into a religious compound and made an arrest is not known yet.

Those who have been detained are Sara Zau Doi Awng (Association’s Youth Director), Sara Maw She (Association’s director of Educational Department), Sara Hkangda Naw Mai (Association’s Treasurer), Mr. Lagang Dau Gying, Mr. Hkangkum Hkawng Gyung, Mr. Gum Sut Nan, Mr. Peter, Mr. Hawng Hkawng (make up artist), Mr. Seng Ra Awng, Mr. Zau Ja Hpraw and Mr. Dan Seng Awng.