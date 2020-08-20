Should TNLA/PSLF Be Considered as Perpetual Alliance?

From the perspective of native peoples, the Kachins have always considered Palaung, Shan, Kokang, Wa and other hilly ethnic peoples in northern Shan state as close relatives, “Jinghku” in Kachin, since these hilly peoples have been living side by side in these territories. The leaders of KIO/KIA thus considered some leaders of Palaung as comrades. As a consequence, the leaders of KIO agreed to meet a group of Palaung leaders led by Mr. Hkan Taung in February, 1976 at the headquarters of KIO/KIA which was Pa Jau in Kachin state. In the meeting, both sides agreed the following principles:

(1) Perceptions, notions and beliefs

(a) The territories of Kachins and Palaungs have been connected and overlapped, therefore, these peoples have been living together with harmony throughout history.

(b) The Kachin and Palaung peoples are those who love their peoples and territories in terms of nationalists.

(c) The Kachin Independence Organization (KIO) and Palaung State Liberation Organization (PSLO) have the same aims, in which each organization represents their own ethnic people as progressive organizations to liberate their peoples.

(d) The PSLO recognizes the Kachin state as a sovereign state for the Kachin peoples. Likewise, the KIO recognizes the Palaung state for full self-determination in terms of state autonomy.

(2) The Principles of Relations between KIO and PSLO

(a) The principle of relations between KIO and PSLO is based on equality.

(b) Mutual benefits are the fundamental principles to be respected between KIO and PSLO.

(c) Both KIO and PSLO are to fight against the common enemies particularly the Burmese army, also known as Tatmadaw.

(d) Any issues between KIO and PSLO will be solved with peaceful means for perpetual alliance of both organizations. Based on the above-mentioned agreements, both organizations agreed to be perpetual alliance for not only between KIO and PSLO, but also between the Kachin and Palaung peoples.